Clayton candidates pledge return of civility, accountability

“The first thing I would do ... is show up,” said District 1 candidate Eddie Gordon, alluding to commissioners either missing meetings without explanation or leaving early.

“Wow, that’s a loaded question,” David Hambrick said to laughter in the room. Elected officials work for the people, not the other way around, he said. “But that seems to have been forgotten.”

The debate comes as early voting continues this week ahead of the May 21 primary. In addition to commissioners and judges, Clayton voters are selecting candidates for sheriff, a state senator and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Superior Court clerk candidates Chivonne Fleming and Jennifer Diggs both said the office’s staff needs training, both in professionalism and how to be more effective. Incumbent Superior Court Clerk Chanae Clemons said her staff is knowledgeable and handles their work with skill.

She blamed any gaps on high turnover because of she can’t pay her employees a competitive salary.

“You can’t expect people to come in and work a high-volume caseload for a salary that single person household can’t survive on,” Clemons said.

On economic development, commission candidates Alaina Reaves and Attania Jean-Funny both said they are bullish on Clayton’s financial future, especially as the county works on its upcoming comprehensive plan.

Reaves, who is running for District 1 commissioner, said she would prioritize spending to help small businesses while Jean-Funny, a District 3 Commission candidate, said Clayton has struggled economically because of mistrust.

“We have to first start with ethical leadership,” she said. “You have to make sure that who you have sitting in front on you on the board of commissioners is someone you can trust.”

The candidates also roundly criticized past commissioners and members of the county’s development arm — Invest Clayton — for supporting a proposed $800 million mixed-use development called The Roman.

The project, which proposed replacing an underused Lake City shopping center with two 27-story condo buildings, a 25-story luxury hotel, a 25-story office tower and a 7,500-seat amphitheater, was cancelled last year.

The county is suing the project’s developers -- Roman United -- to try to get back $559,000 Clayton spent on a business incubator meant for the development that was never built.

District 3 commission candidate Timothy Vondell Jefferson said county leaders failed to conduct due diligence on The Roman and hid red flags raised by a top official about the project from the public.

“I’m going to be very transparent with the citizens” if elected, he told attendees of the gathering, which was sponsored by community empowerment and economic development group Women of Clayton County.