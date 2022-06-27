Fulton certifies June primary runoff election results

The Fulton County elections board Monday morning certified the results of the general primary run-off election.
It was a quiet meeting for a quiet election, which is a welcome experience for Fulton. The state is investigating Fulton for a possible temporary takeover of their elections administration under the new Senate Bill 202.
The only hiccup was a human error of sending out about three dozen incorrect ballots to voters, but the correct ballots were sent overnight in the mail to the voters with a letter explaining what happened, said interim elections director Nadine Williams.
Home to a tenth of all Georgia residents, Fulton is likely to endure a problem if there’s going to be one statewide, making it crucial to the four statewide Democratic runoffs.
Charlie Bailey in his contest against Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor nominee and in Janice Laws Robinson’s race against Raphael Baker for insurance commissioner nominee, each earned 16% of their victorious vote in Fulton.
Bee Nguyen beat Dee Dawkins-Haigler to become the secretary of state nominee with 17% of her vote coming from Fulton, as did William Boddie in his besting of Nicole Horn for labor commissioner nominee.
All members of the election board were present (with board member Mark Wingate joining via Zoom) except for Cathy Woolard, who is the board chair.
DeKalb County is set to certify its election results at noon today after what has been a contentious election cycle.
