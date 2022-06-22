Charlie Bailey declares victory in Democratic race for lieutenant governor

Bailey had a comfortable lead with more than 80% of the ballots counted Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office. If his lead holds, he will face Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Burt Jones, a state senator from Jackson, who bested three others in last month’s GOP primary, and Libertarian Ryan Graham in November.

Bailey appeared to pull off an upset defeat of former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, a longtime Atlanta politician who served the last month of U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ term after the congressman and civil rights leader died in 2020.