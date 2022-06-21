Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state

Nguyen was endorsed by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor against Republican Brian Kemp.

A runoff was needed because none of the five Democrats running for secretary of state received a majority in last month’s primary. Nguyen led the pack with 44% of the vote in the May 24 primary.

Raffensperger won the Republican primary outright without having to compete in a runoff, winning 52% of the vote. Raffensperger defeated four candidates last month, including U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who was endorsed by Trump.