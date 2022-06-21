BreakingNews
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state

Dem. State Rep. of Atlanta Bee Nguyen spoke in opposition to a bill to empower the GBI to handle election investigations during Crossover Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dem. State Rep. of Atlanta Bee Nguyen spoke in opposition to a bill to empower the GBI to handle election investigations during Crossover Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 0 minutes ago
Showdown set between Nguyen and Raffensperger

Democrat Bee Nguyen won the Georgia runoff for secretary of state Tuesday, setting up a general election contest against incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger.

Nguyen, a state representative from Atlanta, defeated Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a former state legislator.

Nguyen focused her campaign on voting rights, saying she would fight policies that limit voting access and oppose Raffensperger in the November general election.

While Raffensperger refused Donald Trump’s plea to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Nguyen says he supports policies that it harder for Georgians to cast their ballots, including absentee ballot regulations in the state’s voting law passed last year.

Raffensperger has said he would defend fair elections, as he did when he stood up to Trump.

Nguyen was endorsed by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor against Republican Brian Kemp.

A runoff was needed because none of the five Democrats running for secretary of state received a majority in last month’s primary. Nguyen led the pack with 44% of the vote in the May 24 primary.

Raffensperger won the Republican primary outright without having to compete in a runoff, winning 52% of the vote. Raffensperger defeated four candidates last month, including U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who was endorsed by Trump.

Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

