Fulton notches another sound election two years after embarassment

Every mistake is heightened when the state is investigating the county for elections mismanagement.

The Republican-led state via the State Elections Board launched an investigation into how Fulton runs its elections after the rough 2020 primary. They gained that investigative power under Senate Bill 202, a new set of laws passed by the GOP-helmed state legislature.

Democrats say the bill limits voting and a state takeover of the Democrat-heavy county could endanger fair elections, but Republicans argue the bill safeguards the vote while causing turnout to surge.

Tuesday’s hiccups were “fairly minor” and likely aren’t enough new ammunition for the Republican-led state to chastise Fulton for another bad election, according to University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock.

Still, he said, the state is likely to seize on anything to gain political points against the Democratic stronghold.

“If they’re trying to build the case for why they should supplant the Fulton County (elections) board, they’ll reach way back and say this is a continuing saga that never ends,” he said.

Bullock said that, if there’s going to be a problem, of course it would be in Fulton due to its size. Fulton, with its 250 precincts, is home to 1 out of every 10 Georgians.

The Secretary of State’s Office, which isn’t quick to compliment Fulton, did not respond to requests for comment.

“Overall, Fulton County Elections had a great day yesterday,” Waller wrote. “Moving forward, the county will continue working to make sure that the election process flows smoothly. The county will also continue to work with the State to ensure that all Fulton County voters receive the best voting experience.”

It was a very different day two years ago when a primary moved back due to the onset of COVID-19 yielded massive lines and mailed ballots that didn’t reach voters. It was a national embarrassment for Fulton.

Since then there have been several clean elections, but the state has continued to probe Fulton’s elections.

Not much about the investigation is clear. But it seems Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican detractor of Fulton elections, may continue running Georgia’s elections — he won his primary Tuesday, with 6.5% of his votes coming from Fulton alone.