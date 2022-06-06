Democrat bashes absent opponent in insurance commissioner debate

Repealing the law would require approval, however, from the state Legislature, which is expected to remain in GOP hands.

She also said she would create a new post in her office to oversee health issues and prioritize mental health care required as part of a sweeping law that state lawmakers approved during this year’s session.

Laws Robinson said Baker’s failure to appear at Monday’s faceoff showed he wasn’t serious about the job

“He will not show up for this debate, and he will not show up for you,” she said.

The winner of the runoff will face incumbent John King in November. King was named to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp after his immediate predecessor, Jim Beck, was indicted on charges he swindled money from a former employer. Beck is serving seven years and three months in a federal prison.

Laws Robinson was the Democratic nominee in 2018 but lost to Beck by 3 percentage points.