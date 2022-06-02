DeKalb commission candidate asks elections board not to certify results

The secretary of state’s office later admitted that it had made several programming errors in voting equipment that led to errors in how Spears and other candidates’ votes were tallied.

That triggered an attempted re-scan of the District 2 ballots, which ultimately led to a a hand count that concluded around midnight on Memorial Day.

The results of that count were released Wednesday night — and showed Spears now leading the way and headed for a runoff with Alexander. Orson was in third place and out of contention for the scheduled June 21 runoff.

The hand count results suggested Spears had gained about 2,600 votes compared to the original count. Alexander had gained a few hundred. Orson had about 1,600 votes fewer than were reflected in the post-election day count.

The elections board is currently scheduled to certify the results during a meeting at 5 p.m. Friday.

See Orson’s letter below and return for updates.