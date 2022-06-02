DeKalb commission candidate asks elections board not to certify results

DeKalb County commission candidate Marshall Orson has asked the local elections board not to certify results as scheduled on Friday, citing “numerous issues” that have surfaced in his race since election day.
In a letter sent to the board Thursday, a day before the scheduled certification, he also asked for a formal recount and an “independent review” of the election.
“There is no rational basis for believing that there are not continuing issues with the results,” Orson wrote, “and the results should not be certified with the continuing existence of multiple substantive issues and concerns. Doing so would pose a substantial risk not only to the confidence the public will have in the overall election results from this race but could extend to the entire primary as well as the general election.”
Initial results posted shortly after the May 24 Democratic primary had Orson — a longtime DeKalb school board member trying to transition to the county government — leading the three-candidate race for commission District 2. Opponent Lauren Alexander was in second place and Michelle Long Spears was in third and seemingly out of a runoff.
Spears and her team, though, noticed that initial results showed her receiving zero election votes at most precincts in the district.
The secretary of state’s office later admitted that it had made several programming errors in voting equipment that led to errors in how Spears and other candidates’ votes were tallied.
That triggered an attempted re-scan of the District 2 ballots, which ultimately led to a a hand count that concluded around midnight on Memorial Day.
The results of that count were released Wednesday night — and showed Spears now leading the way and headed for a runoff with Alexander. Orson was in third place and out of contention for the scheduled June 21 runoff.
The hand count results suggested Spears had gained about 2,600 votes compared to the original count. Alexander had gained a few hundred. Orson had about 1,600 votes fewer than were reflected in the post-election day count.
The elections board is currently scheduled to certify the results during a meeting at 5 p.m. Friday.
See Orson’s letter below and return for updates.
