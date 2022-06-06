Lt. gov candidate uses opponent’s absence at debate to hammer record

“Why did you do that, Mr. Hall?” Bailey asked rhetorically during Monday’s debate. “Why did you take that money illegally? Why did you compare yourself to a rape victim when you were caught? And why do you have so little respect for the voters of this state? Now he can’t answer that question because he’s not here.”

Hall also did not participate in a May 3 press club debate before the primary.

Hall and Bailey received the largest shares of the nearly 691,000 ballots cast in last month’s nine-way Democratic primary, with about 30% and 18%, respectively. The runoff is required since neither candidate got more than half of the vote.

The runoff election takes place June 21.