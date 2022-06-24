Fulton DA won’t use ‘precious tax dollars’ prosecuting abortion cases

Many states have heartbeat bills, but Georgia’s is different because it has so-called personhood provisions, where rights are extended to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus (once a heartbeat is detected) on their state income taxes as a dependent and state officials must count an unborn child toward Georgia’s population. Mothers can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.

In addition to local issues, Willis is dealing with many other complex topics — including a special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Funds are already few at the DA’s office. Willis has gone to the Fulton County Commission before asking for more taxpayer dollars to clear the court backlog caused by COVID-19.

Willis, a Democrat, became Fulton’s top felony prosecutor at the start of 2021 after ousting a six-term incumbent.