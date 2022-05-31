Fulton certifies primary election, which drew 25% of active voters

There will be fewer Democratic runoffs in the notable statewide races, but voters will get to pick between Bee Nguyen (recently endorsed by Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams) and Dee Dawkins-Haigler for their Secretary of State nominee.

Sen. Raphael Warnock easily beat his primary challenger, earning 96% of the Fulton vote ahead of facing Walker. Democrat Jen Jordan will face Republican Chris Carr, after each defeated primary challengers, to become Georgia’s attorney general. There will be no runoffs for county commission races.

Because the runoffs feature statewide races, Williams said the same 30 early voting locations from the primary will be used for the runoffs.

Early voting will run from June 11 to June 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to a plan approved by board members Monday.