With top nominees in place, Georgia Democrats launch unified 2022 campaign

The “Georgia Votes” coordinated campaign is set to be the largest ever for a midterm election in a year with races for U.S. Senate and governor up for grabs, officials say, and it comes as Democrats look to re-energize the multiracial coalition that powered the party’s 2020 victories.

The campaign is an alliance with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee to serve as hub for statewide political infrastructure, get-out-the-vote initiatives and efforts to combat voting restrictions.