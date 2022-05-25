With top nominees in place, Georgia Democrats launch unified 2022 campaign

With the top of the ticket solidified, Georgia Democrats on Wednesday launched a unified statewide campaign devoted to organizing and mobilizing voters to support U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and other contenders down the ballot.
The “Georgia Votes” coordinated campaign is set to be the largest ever for a midterm election in a year with races for U.S. Senate and governor up for grabs, officials say, and it comes as Democrats look to re-energize the multiracial coalition that powered the party’s 2020 victories.
The campaign is an alliance with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee to serve as hub for statewide political infrastructure, get-out-the-vote initiatives and efforts to combat voting restrictions.
The program was launched a day after Abrams was formally tapped as the Democratic nominee for governor and Warnock defeated a longshot primary challenger. Other key statewide races are headed to a June runoff, including the nationally watched contest for secretary of state.
“We are ready to hit the ground running in every corner of the state to elect Democrats up and down the ballot who will go to work for Georgians,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who serves as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
Democrats are facing stiff national headwinds as they look to overcome President Joe Biden’s plummeting approval ratings, high inflation and economic uncertainty.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker each won crowded races with sweeping majorities, giving the GOP a sense of unity despite ongoing divisions fueled by former President Donald Trump.
The new Democratic effort is headed by Ebonee Dawson, a veteran strategist who most recently served as the political director for End Citizens United/Let America Vote. She was also the political director for Cal Cunningham, who ran for U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2020.
“There is so much at stake in this election,” Dawson said. “And no one can afford to sit on the sidelines.”
