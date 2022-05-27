Fulton to certify primary election on Memorial Day

The Fulton County elections board is set to certify its primary election results on Memorial Day.
Fulton voted overwhelmingly for Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Each Republican earned about 6% of their total votes from Fulton County, which is home to one out of every 10 Georgians.
It’s uncommon for elections to be certified on a holiday.
Elections must be certified, per state state law, by 5 p.m. on the second Friday after the election.
The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections may also discuss any other voting topics or call for a closed-door executive session.
The meeting will be held at the Fulton government center, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta, at 10 a.m. Or you can watch a livestream of the proceedings at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.
About the Author