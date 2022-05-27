BreakingNews
Trump probe: Fulton grand jury prepares to hear testimony
Fulton to certify primary election on Memorial Day

Dorothy Stinchcomb takes her ballot to be tabulated at South Atlanta High School located at 800 Hutchens Road SE, Atlanta. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The Fulton County elections board is set to certify its primary election results on Memorial Day.

Fulton voted overwhelmingly for Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Each Republican earned about 6% of their total votes from Fulton County, which is home to one out of every 10 Georgians.

It’s uncommon for elections to be certified on a holiday.

ExploreFulton notches another sound election two years after embarrassment

Elections must be certified, per state state law, by 5 p.m. on the second Friday after the election.

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections may also discuss any other voting topics or call for a closed-door executive session.

The meeting will be held at the Fulton government center, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta, at 10 a.m. Or you can watch a livestream of the proceedings at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

