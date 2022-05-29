ajc logo
X

DeKalb to count ballots by hand in County Commission race

Viviane Ernstes (left), deputy county attorney, and DeKalb elections director Keisha Smith announced on Sunday morning that the recount of the votes for the District 2 County Commission race would be done by hand. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Viviane Ernstes (left), deputy county attorney, and DeKalb elections director Keisha Smith announced on Sunday morning that the recount of the votes for the District 2 County Commission race would be done by hand. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

DeKalb County will begin a hand count of ballots in a County Commission race Sunday afternoon after technical problems thwarted a machine tally.

The hand tally of ballots could continue into Monday. Election officials must count votes from 40 precincts by hand to determine the winner of the District 2 commission race in the Democratic primary.

Deputy county attorney Viviane Ernstes announced the hand count at the DeKalb election office on Sunday, but she took no questions. She said the Secretary of State’s Office had agreed the hand count is the best way to proceed because of a slew of technical problems with the machine tally.

Programming errors made the initial results inaccurate and continued to plague the process when the recount began Saturday.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for District 2. Initial results showed none of them had enough votes to avoid a runoff election.

The initial tally showed outgoing DeKalb school board member Marshall Orson finished in first place, followed by local consultant and activist Lauren Alexander and nonprofit consultant and former ethics board member Michelle Long Spears.

But Spears asked for a hand count, citing apparent problems with the initial results. Many polling places reported that Spears received no votes on election day — even the precinct where she voted for herself.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the problem was caused by programming changes to voting equipment when a fourth candidate withdrew and was removed from the ballot. Technical problems continued to plague a planned machine recount of ballots on Saturday.

Under Georgia’s voting system, each ballot is printed from a touchscreen voting machine. Election officials say they can count the paper ballots to get an accurate tally.

The DeKalb County Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the results on Tuesday.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia22h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
13h ago
Braves’ top prospect Michael Harris impresses in his debut
15h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
41m ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
41m ago
UPDATE: MARTA services resume after person struck, killed at East Point station
1h ago
The Latest
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns
Democrats headed to a runoff in insurance commissioner race
Election results map: U.S. House district 7, Democratic primary
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top