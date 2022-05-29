DeKalb to count ballots by hand in County Commission race

The initial tally showed outgoing DeKalb school board member Marshall Orson finished in first place, followed by local consultant and activist Lauren Alexander and nonprofit consultant and former ethics board member Michelle Long Spears.

But Spears asked for a hand count, citing apparent problems with the initial results. Many polling places reported that Spears received no votes on election day — even the precinct where she voted for herself.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the problem was caused by programming changes to voting equipment when a fourth candidate withdrew and was removed from the ballot. Technical problems continued to plague a planned machine recount of ballots on Saturday.

Under Georgia’s voting system, each ballot is printed from a touchscreen voting machine. Election officials say they can count the paper ballots to get an accurate tally.

The DeKalb County Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the results on Tuesday.