Georgia 2022: Inside the U.S. Senate election

Two years ago, Georgia's U.S. Senate races captivated the nation. The sequel in 2022 is likely to do the same.

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler in a January 2021 runoff, which helped give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and a rare statewide win for the party. Several Republicans have entered the race to try to win back the seat for the GOP.

Polls show former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker is the front-runner in the Republican primary, with Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black in second.

Walker also leads the fundraising race, but Black, Latham Saddler and Kelvin King have each raised more than $1 million. The GOP primary winner will face a money machine in Warnock, who is one of the most prolific fundraisers in the Senate. He has collected more than $62 million in campaign contributions this election cycle and has about $26 million in the bank.

