Raphael Warnock wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, setting up a high-profile race against Republican Herschel Walker.
Warnock became Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator when he defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a January 2021 runoff that handed control of the Senate to Democrats. He filled the unexpired term left when U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson retired. He is now seeking his first full term.
Warnock is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
He faced only nominal opposition in the primary.
