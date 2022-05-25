Raphael Warnock wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Warnock became Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator when he defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a January 2021 runoff that handed control of the Senate to Democrats. He filled the unexpired term left when U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson retired. He is now seeking his first full term.

Warnock is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.