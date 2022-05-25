BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
ajc logo
X

Raphael Warnock wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faced only nominal competition in winning Tuesday's Democratic primary. He will face Republican Herschel Walker in November's general election. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

caption arrowCaption
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faced only nominal competition in winning Tuesday's Democratic primary. He will face Republican Herschel Walker in November's general election. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Incumbent Raphael Warnock has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, setting up a high-profile race against Republican Herschel Walker.

Warnock became Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator when he defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a January 2021 runoff that handed control of the Senate to Democrats. He filled the unexpired term left when U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson retired. He is now seeking his first full term.

Warnock is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He faced only nominal opposition in the primary.

Georgia primary election results

Complete election results

Live: Latest news from campaigns

Map: Republican Secretary of State primary

Photos: Scenes from candidate parties, voting

Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams

Raphael Warnock wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene easily wins GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Election results maps: Secretary of State primary
1h ago
Georgia Primary Election Results May 2022
Election Results: Top Georgia primary races, with maps
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top