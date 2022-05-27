Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket

Miller, a Republican from Gainesville, threw his support behind Jones.

“Obviously, I hoped for a different outcome in the election, but the people have spoken and the votes have been counted,” Miller said. “I look forward to supporting Burt in the upcoming general election, and I am fully committed to his success, the success of the Republican Party and the success of the state of Georgia.”

Jones received Donald Trump’s endorsement after he supported the former president’s allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. Recounts, investigations and court cases have confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Republican nominees will unify against Democrats in the general election.

“The fight for the soul of our state begins now,” Kemp said Friday. “Stacey Abrams and the Democrat ticket want to undo all of Georgia’s success and bring the failed policies of Joe Biden right to the doorstep of Georgia families.”

Besides Jones and Miller, the other candidates in the Republican race were Mack McGregor and Jeanne Seaver.

The Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor between Hall and Bailey will be held June 21.