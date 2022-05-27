BreakingNews
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket

Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago
Sen. Burt Jones narrowly avoids Georgia runoff

Georgia Sen. Burt Jones won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor without having to compete in a runoff after his top rival, Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, conceded Friday.

Jones received a slight majority of votes in the four-way Republican primary, according to unofficial vote counts. Jones cleared the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff by about 800 votes.

Jones, a Republican from Jackson, will face the winner of a Democratic Party runoff between Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey, along with Libertarian Ryan Graham, in the November general election.

The outcome of the race was uncertain until Friday, when the last few ballots were counted and Miller acknowledged his defeat.

“Looking forward to working toward a big win in November!” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Miller, a Republican from Gainesville, threw his support behind Jones.

“Obviously, I hoped for a different outcome in the election, but the people have spoken and the votes have been counted,” Miller said. “I look forward to supporting Burt in the upcoming general election, and I am fully committed to his success, the success of the Republican Party and the success of the state of Georgia.”

Jones received Donald Trump’s endorsement after he supported the former president’s allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. Recounts, investigations and court cases have confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Republican nominees will unify against Democrats in the general election.

“The fight for the soul of our state begins now,” Kemp said Friday. “Stacey Abrams and the Democrat ticket want to undo all of Georgia’s success and bring the failed policies of Joe Biden right to the doorstep of Georgia families.”

Besides Jones and Miller, the other candidates in the Republican race were Mack McGregor and Jeanne Seaver.

The Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor between Hall and Bailey will be held June 21.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

