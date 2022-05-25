Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Jen Jordan headed for November showdown

Carr, a Republican from Dunwoody, is seeking to win his second full term as attorney general. He was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal and won his first full term in 2018. He built up a massive lead over attorney John Gordon as the secretary of state’s office reported votes Tuesday night.

Gordon picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement after entering the race earlier this year. The former president has targeted Carr for being unwilling to help overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden.