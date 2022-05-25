Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Jen Jordan headed for November showdown

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was on track to defend his position against Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan in November, with both appearing to cruise to easy wins in their party primary elections Tuesday.
Carr, a Republican from Dunwoody, is seeking to win his second full term as attorney general. He was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal and won his first full term in 2018. He built up a massive lead over attorney John Gordon as the secretary of state’s office reported votes Tuesday night.
Gordon picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement after entering the race earlier this year. The former president has targeted Carr for being unwilling to help overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden.
Jordan, a Democrat from Sandy Springs who is in her second full term in the Senate, ran up even bigger vote margins against Christian Wise Smith, a former assistant district attorney for Fulton County, in their primary. Jordan previously won a special election in 2017 to serve Senate District 6.
The attorney general is tasked with being the legal adviser for the executive branch of state government, providing legal opinions, representing the state in court and prosecuting public corruption.
Carr and Jordan will be joined on the ballot by Libertarian candidate Martin Cowen in November’s general election.
