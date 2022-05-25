BreakingNews
Lucy McBath defeats Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia’s 7th District primary
ajc logo
X

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Jen Jordan headed for November showdown

Incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, and Jen Jordan, a Democrat, advance to the general election. Courtesy photos.

caption arrowCaption
Incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, and Jen Jordan, a Democrat, advance to the general election. Courtesy photos.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was on track to defend his position against Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan in November, with both appearing to cruise to easy wins in their party primary elections Tuesday.

Carr, a Republican from Dunwoody, is seeking to win his second full term as attorney general. He was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal and won his first full term in 2018. He built up a massive lead over attorney John Gordon as the secretary of state’s office reported votes Tuesday night.

Gordon picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement after entering the race earlier this year. The former president has targeted Carr for being unwilling to help overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Jordan, a Democrat from Sandy Springs who is in her second full term in the Senate, ran up even bigger vote margins against Christian Wise Smith, a former assistant district attorney for Fulton County, in their primary. Jordan previously won a special election in 2017 to serve Senate District 6.

The attorney general is tasked with being the legal adviser for the executive branch of state government, providing legal opinions, representing the state in court and prosecuting public corruption.

Carr and Jordan will be joined on the ballot by Libertarian candidate Martin Cowen in November’s general election.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Lucy McBath defeats Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia’s 7th District primary
50m ago
OPINION: How Brian Kemp cracked the Trump code for Republicans and won
1h ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene easily wins GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top