Who is running for mayor of Atlanta in 2021?

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms - shown at a press conference March 17, 2021 - announced Thursday night she will not run for reelection this year. (Photo: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Local News | 36 minutes ago
By AJC Staff

With the unexpected news on Thursday that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t run for reelection, there is renewed interest in who is running and who might run for the seat this fall.

City Council President Felicia Moore and attorney Sharon Gay launched campaigns for mayor earlier this year, and Councilman Antonio Brown could also run.

Four years ago, 11 candidates vied to replace two-term Mayor Kasim Reed, a race that cost over $10 million.

Rumors have swirled that Reed is considering running again for his old post. He said in an interview on KISS 104.1 FM radio last week that he was not planning to run, but it’s unclear if Bottoms’ announcement will change that decision.

