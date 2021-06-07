Ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed using birthday party to raise campaign cash

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning obtained an invitation to Reed’s 51st birthday celebration, which is planned for Thursday night. The invitation, paid for by Reed’s existing campaign committee, Kasim Reed for Atlanta, Inc., displays donor levels from $25,000 for hosts and $1,000 for guests.

Reed is not listed as a declared candidate for mayor, and his party invitation does not specify what the celebration money will go toward. However, the invitation includes a note about a $4,300 maximum contribution, which is the limit for city campaign contributions under state law.