Ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed apologizes for City Hall corruption investigation

The FBI began investigating corruption at City Hall in mid-2015, and have charged six members of Reed’s administration — including his chief financial officer, a deputy chief and chief procurement officer. But Reed said in the interview that he is cleared because “the Justice Department under William Barr looked into every aspect of my life for more than three years and took no action.”

Reed also defended himself, saying the charges were only related to the “individual behavior” of certain people in his administration.

“First of all, it’s a 9,000-person organization. I don’t know if you expected me to follow Adam Smith into a bathroom. I would not do that,” Reed said, referring to the former city procurement chief’s acceptance of more than $30,000 in bribes.

Reed said if he decides to run for his old job, his new administration would “take even more extraordinary measures” to ensure corruption would not occur under his nose.

“Anything on my watch, I take responsibility for,” Reed said. “I’m sorry I didn’t see it faster, and certainly after what I’ve been through personally, but more importantly what our city was taken through, I would do everything in my power to make sure it didn’t happen again.”