Former Atlanta CFO Jim Beard indicted on multiple fraud charges

The AJC also showed Beard used his city-issued credit cards for other exorbitant expenses that appeared unrelated to city business.

The AJC in 2019 reviewed hundreds of city records turned over to the Justice Department that showed Beard used public money to buy two automatic rifles and certified on federal forms that the weapons were for Atlanta police, specifically the executive protection unit (EPU), which serves as the security detail for the mayor.

Beard filled out documents, using the name of an EPU officers in 2015, but the rifles never entered the city’s arsenal.

Beard later dropped off the weapons with police sometime before he left city in 2018.

A police report obtained by the AJC said Beard dropped off the guns in a locked hard-shell case and asked officers to secure “his weapons” while he was “in between houses.”

Police repeatedly asked Beard to retrieve the rifles, but he never would, according to the report.

“I placed 2 AR-15s into property that we were holding for Ex-CFO Jim Beard,” says the March 14 report. “While Mr. Beard was employed by the city he asked us to secure his weapons because he was in between houses. After Jim separated from the city we contacted him a few times to ask if he could recover his property. He did not recover his property.”

A federal grand jury in August 2019 issued a subpoena seeking records related to the rifles and two handguns that he purchased for EPU officers. Beard certified on forms that the weapons were for the exclusive use of the police department. But the department assigned them to him during his time as CFO.

A spokesman for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told the AJC in 2019 that the officer listed as co-purchaser of the weapons told investigators that his name was used on the form “without his knowledge.”

Beard also came under scrutiny of ethics officers at the city and federal investigators following reports in the AJC and Channel 2 Action News that showed Beard spent lavishly on his city purchasing card, including nights in luxury hotel rooms in Paris, business class airfare and pricey restaurants.

Among the charges, Beard spent more than $10,000 in April 2017 to stay at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, which he later justified as part of a trip to examine “street furniture and other concepts under consideration by the city.” Beard repaid the city for the luxury hotel stay after the AJC reported on the expense in 2018.

In 2016, Beard used his city-issued credit card to book three international business-class flights at a cost of $27,770. One of those trips was to Barcelona, where Beard also swiped his card for $3,800 on hotel rooms and $1,040 in restaurants.

Taxpayers picked up a $2,000 restaurant tab from Beard’s card in Singapore that year, without any explanation of who was there or what was discussed. And city residents paid two-thirds of a $12,000 bill for dinner and drinks at Buckhead’s American Cut restaurant in December 2017, when Beard used his card to throw a farewell party described as a cabinet meeting for Reed and about 30 of his top advisers.

Each of those charges appeared to violate city policies for travel or credit card use at the time — which said airfare “shall be” purchased at the most economical rate; restaurant expenses require a receipt and explanation for the business purpose; and the cards can’t be used to purchase alcohol or any other personal items.

Following reporting by the AJC and Channel 2, a federal grand jury also issued a subpoena that sought information regarding calendars, travel records, credit card statements and expense reports for Reed, his security detail and employees within the mayor’s office during the entirety of Reed’s two terms in office.

The city of Atlanta’s ethics office lodged a complaint against Beard alleging that about $150,000 in credit card purchases might have violated city ethics rules. Beard through his attorney has disputed the complaint and has fought the city’s ethics office in court, seeking removal of the ethics officer.

The city has since amended its credit card policy with tighter controls.

Beard served for a few months under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who asked him to resign after media reports revealed he helped dole out nearly $1 million in bonuses that were later deemed illegal in Reed’s last days in office.

Beard joined the city in 2011‚ and first worked in the Watershed Department before being promoted to CFO in 2012.

He was one of Reed’s top aides while in office. He played a critical role in city finances, as well as in the negotiations of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the renovations to what became known as State Farm Arena.

Beard also was involved in the early stages of the city’s negotiations with the state of Georgia and CIM Group, the developer of planned massive Gulch project, a potential $5 billion development that is expected to rise in the empty tangle of parking lots and railroad lines between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Five Points MARTA station.

The Gulch deal, and the potential up to $1.9 billion in public financing, was completed after Beard left his job at City Hall.

Beard also had a national profile, joining the board of directors of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), which regulates securities firms, banks and advisors that engage in municipal securities and advisory activities.

Beard’s term on the MSRB board ended in 2018.