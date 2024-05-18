Showers throughout the day, but mostly during the afternoon, evening

It will be soggy in North Georgia on Saturday, but scattered showers mean you may not always be under a storm cloud.

An area of low pressure will develop overnight just below I-20 as a front moves slightly north, bringing scattered showers into Middle and South Georgia around 7 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz. The risk for thunderstorms will primarily stay in parts of South Georgia.

Morning lows will be balmy, and the humidity will cause temperatures to feel about two degrees warmer. By sunrise at around 6:30 a.m., it will be 67 degrees, and by noon, it will be 73.

The front and low-pressure area will move southeast through the morning and afternoon as temperatures continue rising, Nitz stated. The high will top off in Atlanta at 78 degrees.

By around 2 p.m., scattered showers will develop across North Georgia, with many downpours concentrated around the metro area. Rain will continue until late Saturday.

Showers will remain largely scattered, but Nitz said that if you’re in the path of a storm, it’s likely you’ll experience strong wind gusts and lightning.

“Obviously not a total rainout, and your best bet for dry conditions will be the first part of the day. Best bet for scattered showers and storms (will be during the) afternoon and evening,” Nitz said.

Sunday will start off dry with a few stray showers to the east of the state and lows in the mid-60s. Downpours will move into North Georgia during the afternoon and will clear by the early evening hours. The high is expected to reach 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, your weekend outdoor plans may be a bust, but at least sunshine returns Monday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.