An Amtrak hub at the Gulch? Atlanta councilman wants to see it happen.

Caption Amtrak hopes to expand service through Atlanta and across the country. Credit: Amtrak/

A passenger rail station isn’t currently part of Centennial Yards’ publicly released plans, but Dozier hopes the resolution starts the conversation between the city, developers and Amtrak. The measure, which could be passed in the next two weeks, also invites Amtrak to present and answer questions about its expansion plans.

“We wanted to make sure that Amtrak knew that the city of Atlanta wanted to receive their support and their federal investment in passenger rail service,” Dozier said, adding that increasing regional train ridership would help offset the impacts of climate change and reduce traffic.

A spokeswoman for Amtrak declined to comment, and CIM Group officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Amtrak currently has a small Atlanta station off Peachtree Street just north of I-85; it serves one line, with trains stopping once a day in each direction.

If Amtrak ends up with a station at Centennial Yards, it wouldn’t be the first time the area is home to train hub. For 65 years, Atlantans took trains in and out of Terminal Station, located downtown where the Richard B. Russell Federal Building now stands. One of the lines took passengers between Savannah and Atlanta, which has a history as a major rail terminus.

The station, built in 1905, was torn down in 1970.

Caption A 1930s view of Atlanta's Terminal Station. Architecture critics complained that Terminal Station's original symmetry and 'cathedral image' were ruined when, just before World War II, the two ornated and columned 100-foot towers were whacked down to 65 feet. Terminal Station, built in 1905, was demolished to make way for the Richard B. Russell building. In the lower right corner sits a statue of Samuel Spencer, the first president of Southern Railway, who died in 1906. The statue is now at the Norfolk Southern corporation building on Peachtree Street. Credit: COPY

Construction at the first portion of the 50-acre Centennial Yards site, which will include a mix of apartments, office space, retail and a brewery, kicked off last year.

The project got the green light with an incentive package that could equal about $1.9 billion in bonds and reimbursements, not including interest, through 2048, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018. The deal drew criticism since those tax dollars normally would be paid to the state, city, Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools. But supporters of the project argued the community benefits that developers agreed to outweigh the public cost.