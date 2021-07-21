Here’s the latest site plan for the $5B Centennial Yards project at the Gulch downtown

“Every great city has a great downtown — where employees want to work, tourists want to visit and, most importantly, residents want to live,” Brian McGowan, the president of the Centennial Yards Company, said in a statement. McGowan is the former CEO of Invest Atlanta and the Atlanta Beltline.

Construction at the first portion of the 50-acre site, which will include a mix of apartments, office space, retail and a brewery, kicked off earlier this year.

Caption A full aerial rendering of the layout of Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. Credit: DBOX for Centennial Yards Credit: DBOX for Centennial Yards

Centennial Yards also recently applied for a special administrative permit, which could set the stage for vertical development at the rest of the site, the company said.

Centennial Yards got the green light with an incentive package that could equal about $1.9 billion in bonds and reimbursements, not including interest, through 2048, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018. The deal drew criticism since those tax dollars normally would be paid to the state, city, Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools. But supporters of the project argued the community benefits that developers agreed to outweigh the public cost.