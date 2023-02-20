Who was Ida B. Wells?

In 1888, “a white mob ‘liberated’ the county from black rule,” and an era of lawless violence began. In just a single year, three of Wells’ friends were lynched. She quickly began an editorial campaign against lynching. In response, a white mob ransacked the newspaper’s office and destroyed the building and everything in it.

Wells also organized anti-lynching societies and worked tirelessly to publicize the violence to audiences in the north and around the world. She remained active in supporting civil rights for the rest of her days. While many urged caution, Wells insisted, “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.”

From 1898 to 1902, she served as the secretary of the National Afro-American Council, and later helped found the NAACP, where she served on the executive committee. In 1913, Wells founded one of the country’s first Black women’s suffrage groups to ensure their voices were heard in the growing women’s suffrage movement.