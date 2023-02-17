Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: John Wesley Dobbs

When the King family moved to Boulevard, just around the corner from his own home, Dobbs became good friends with Martin Luther King, Sr.

“We kids formed a club comprised of the three King children, the two Burney first cousins, and ourselves —the two youngest of the six Dobbs sisters,” Dobbs’ daughter June Dobbs Butts said, as reported by Stanford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute.

Following Dobbs’ passing in 1961, King gave the invocation at his funeral, in which he praised God “for giving to Atlanta, for giving to Georgia, for giving to the nations, for giving to America, such a noble life.”

And while Dobbs never realized his own dream of running for public office, in the decade after his death, his grandson, Maynard Jackson, Jr. was elected the first Black mayor of Atlanta in 1974.

In 1994, the City of Atlanta changed the name of Houston Street to John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in honor of Dobbs’ 52-year residency in the area.