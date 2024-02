Why OutKast’s ‘Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik’ is crucial Black history

Author and academic Regina Bradley can remember the exact moment she heard OutKast for the first time.

The year was 1995. Her parents let her to stay up late to watch an episode of the sitcom, “Martin.” The episode, “All the Players Came,” features the title character, played by Martin Lawrence, hosting a 70s-themed party that includes Pam Grier, Isaac Hayes, Rudy Ray Moore and a closing performance of “Player’s Ball” by a young Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

On April 26, 1994, almost a year before the episode aired, OutKast released their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” on LaFace Records. The album marked a shift in Atlanta hip-hop’s trajectory in how folks above the Mason-Dixon Line viewed their country cousins’ lyrical competency. It was produced by Organized Noize who drew upon their funk and church influences while incorporating live instrumentation into the sample-heavy fold of 1990s hip-hop.