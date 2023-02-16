Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Maynard Jackson Jr.

When discussing Georgia civil rights leaders, Maynard Jackson Jr. stands out among the many. He was Atlanta’s first African American mayor. He’s an International Civil Rights Walk of Fame inductee. Most Atlanta residents will recognize his name from one place in particular, the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

“Jackson is best known for improving opportunities for African Americans to do business with the City of Atlanta,” the National Park Service reported. Jackson was integral to the expansion of the airport, which is why its name was changed from Hartsfield to Hartsfield-Jackson. Aiding the airport was just one piece of Jackson legacy, however.