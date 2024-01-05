Port St. Lucie police said Thursday that McManaman, who previously lived in Florida, was arrested on a warrant for forgery — a felony — and was awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County. St. Lucie County is about two hours north of Miami.

The police said the investigation was related to exploitation of a family member with dementia. The investigation also involved a family dispute over a house in Port St. Lucie. Investigators determined McManaman prepared a quitclaim deed listing her and a man named Delroy Chambers as the grantees. McManaman’s full name is listed as Maxine Chambers McManaman in Clayton jail records.

However, police said the two falsified the quitclaim deed.

The police investigation came after a legal dispute over the deed, and a complaint filed in December 2022 against McManaman and her father, Delroy Chambers Sr,. by her brother, Delroy Alphonso Chambers Jr., over the home in Port St. Lucie.

The complaint alleged the deed was recorded with “false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representations” to transfer the property to McManaman and Chambers Sr., and alleged that they had no authority to transfer the property.

Chambers Jr. spoke to Port. St. Lucie police last year, and alleged that his father had been exploiting and abusing his elderly mother, according to a statement of probable cause filed in court. The police investigation also examined the quitclaim deed issue, and determined it was falsified after a judge’s ruling.

Police said Delroy Chambers Sr. was arrested Dec. 20 in Port St. Lucie on charges of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, forgery and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, and has bonded out of St. Lucie County jail.

McManaman has been placed on leave by TSA “pending further law enforcement action,” according to the agency. She has worked for TSA since November 2002.

TSA said it “holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on- or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”