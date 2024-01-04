A manager for the Transportation Security Administration in Atlanta has been detained on an outstanding warrant in Florida, the agency said.

Maxine McManaman, assistant federal security director at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when she arrived in Atlanta on an international flight Dec. 28, according to TSA.

She was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for a “non-work related charge,” according to TSA. McManaman, who previously lived in Florida, has been held at the Clayton County jail, booking records showed. Clayton jail records did not detail the charge.