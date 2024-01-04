A manager for the Transportation Security Administration in Atlanta has been detained on an outstanding warrant in Florida, the agency said.
Maxine McManaman, assistant federal security director at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when she arrived in Atlanta on an international flight Dec. 28, according to TSA.
She was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for a “non-work related charge,” according to TSA. McManaman, who previously lived in Florida, has been held at the Clayton County jail, booking records showed. Clayton jail records did not detail the charge.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office did not respond with information on the warrant late Wednesday. St. Lucie County is about two hours north of Miami.
McManaman has been placed on leave by TSA “pending further law enforcement action,” according to the agency. She has worked for TSA since November 2002.
TSA said it “holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on- or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”
-Staff writer David Aaro contributed to this report.
