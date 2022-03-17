Delta employees to get 4% pay raise

During the boom years for Delta, before the pandemic, the company posted multi-billion dollar profits and doled out huge profit sharing bonuses to employees across the company. But it halted those bonuses in 2021 after losing $12.4 billion the previous year and instead issued smaller $1,250 bonuses earlier this year.

As travel recovers, the airline industry also has coped with staffing shortages, similar to those that have prompted many U.S. companies to pay more to attract and retain workers.

Delta pilots picketed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last week, pointing to staffing issues that they say have caused them to work fatiguing schedules and overtime.

“Every work group has probably worked more in the rebuild than they would like to, and we’re committed to getting the staffing levels right over time,” Delta president Glen Hauenstein said this week.

When Delta announced the pay raise Thursday, it had more than 580 job openings listed on its website, ranging from analyst jobs at its headquarters to aircraft mechanic positions at airports around the country.

The airline is also working to hire 200 pilots a month. But pilots will not get the 4% pay raises announced Thursday, since Delta pilots are unionized and work under a labor contract. The union is in mediated negotiations with the company for a new contract.

Delta also faces a unionization effort targeting its flight attendants, who, along with ground employees, will get the 4% raise.

The Association of Flight Attendants said earlier this month that Delta flight attendants have not seen pay scale increases since 2019. Meanwhile, unionized flight attendants at other airlines have received raises.