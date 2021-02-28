Delta pays bonuses to managers; no profit-sharing payouts for workers

Delta last year cut employees’ hours and pay by 25%, along with manager pay cuts, and cut officers’ pay by 50% before restoring full pay this year.

The airline’s historic $12.4 billion loss for 2020 meant that employees also got no profit-sharing bonuses. A year ago the company paid out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing to employees, amounting to about two months of pay.

The company says upper-level managers had bigger cuts in total compensation, since a greater share of their pay is at risk and dependent on the company’s performance.

The CARES Act funding for airlines included limits on executive compensation that applied to officers and others with total compensation above certain thresholds. Delta said it did not violate CARES Act provisions with the bonuses.

The View from the Wing blog by Gary Leff, which first reported the bonuses Sunday, said Delta is “voluntarily taking on additional payroll cost” as the federal government considers more airline payroll subsidies — though the Delta bonuses also suggest airlines “may be on the cusp of recovering.”

Separately, Delta said in a December filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its board of directors’ compensation committee had approved a new management incentive plan for “cash incentive award opportunities beginning Jan. 1, 2021.”

It says the plan “provides that there is no payout to employees under Delta’s broad-based profit sharing program for a plan year, any payout earned under the Plan by most management participants, including participants employed by Delta as executive vice presidents or more senior officers, will not exceed the target award level and, for those executive officer participants, the payout will not be paid in cash, but in shares of restricted stock.”

Delta said that plan does not apply to the current management bonuses.