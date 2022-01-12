Delta legally threatens flight attendant union over sick leave dispute

Nelson also tweeted on Jan. 7 that a Delta employee asked, “what do I do now? Delta making it extremely hard for us to do the right thing.”

Delta that same day sent a letter to AFA’s general counsel Edward Gilmartin requesting that the union “cease and desist from posting and promoting false and defamatory information about Delta Air Lines.”

“Recently AFA used Twitter to spread false and defamatory information regarding Delta’s COVID-19 policies. Specifically, AFA reported that Delta is telling employees testing positive for COVID-19 to come to work after five days even if they are still testing positive,” reads the letter signed by Delta chief legal officer Peter Carter.

The airline said in its letter that in the most recent version of its policy, it asks employees who test positive to isolate for five days, and asks those who test positive after five days to stay out of work and test again on the seventh day.

Nelson responded in a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastian, “We believe our statements are truthful and accurate.” She added that it appeared the union called attention to issues that led Delta to update its policy several times.

Nelson wrote the union is “still getting questions from Delta flight attendants about returning to work with a low-grade fever” and Delta’s policy of recommending but not requiring a test to return to work.