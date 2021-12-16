Delta expects to return to profit in ‘22, pre-pandemic flying in ‘23

The Atlanta-based airline has seen a steep rebound in domestic traffic this year but international and business travel remain weak, a year after the pandemic triggered a $12 billion loss and it cut its workforce through buyouts and early retirements.

Ahead of an event with investors in New York, Delta raised its estimates for its fourth-quarter results, saying it expects an adjusted pre-tax quarterly profit of about $200 million. Such results may exclude some items such as one-time expenses.