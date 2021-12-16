Delta expects to return to profit in ‘22, pre-pandemic flying in ‘23

Delta Air Lines said Thursday it expects to return to profitability next year and pre-pandemic levels of flying by 2023.
The Atlanta-based airline has seen a steep rebound in domestic traffic this year but international and business travel remain weak, a year after the pandemic triggered a $12 billion loss and it cut its workforce through buyouts and early retirements.
Ahead of an event with investors in New York, Delta raised its estimates for its fourth-quarter results, saying it expects an adjusted pre-tax quarterly profit of about $200 million. Such results may exclude some items such as one-time expenses.
Delta got a financial boost this year from federal CARES Act relief funding, and said it expects to have “meaningful profitability” in 2022.
“As our profitability improves, we are focused on reducing debt and strategically investing to build on our leadership position,” Dan Janki, Delta’s chief financial officer, said in a written statement. “We have a compelling strategy that we believe will allow us to exceed 2019 financial performance, deliver industry-leading margins and generate significant cash to de-lever the balance sheet over the next three years.”
The airline will focus on paying down billions of dollars in debt it took on to survive the pandemic, and said it expects to have “improved earnings power beyond pre-pandemic levels” by 2024.
