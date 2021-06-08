To tackle hours-long reservations phone waits, Delta hiring back agents

Delta has already seen a strong recovery in domestic leisure travel this month, driving more queries from travelers. The long waits mark a return to some of the frustrations from last year, when travelers waited for hours to cancel flights and seek credits or refunds as the coronavirus spread.

The company in a written statement Tuesday acknowledged that “our wait times are not currently where we’d like them to be,” and apologized to customers.

“We are seeing a higher call volume as more customers are beginning to travel, so we’re adding staffing through more scheduled hours and overtime for our specialists, hiring temporary summer contract workers and fast-tracking technology upgrades to reinforce existing self-service options to assist with travel needs,” Delta said. The airline also plans to hire 1,300 new employees this year to help handle the workload.

Delta recommends customers first try using the airline’s online tools to rebook or change flights or find out about travel requirements.