Delta hiring as air travel bounces back from COVID-19

Meanwhile, Delta is still catching up. A shortage of reservations agents has led to hours-long waits for people calling Delta’s customer service line. The airline acknowledged that “call wait times have caused customer frustration.”

In airport Sky Clubs, cutbacks drove the company to call on its Atlanta headquarters employees to volunteer to help clean and staff the lounges. And well before that, Delta ran short on pilots during some holiday periods.

The airline said it is hiring more than 1,000 reservations agents, more than 3,000 workers in airport customer service and cargo, more than 1,600 flight attendants and as many as 1,000 mechanics, technicians and other Technical Operations workers.

“As we shift gears toward recovery, we know we need reinforcements to help us serve our customers this summer,” said Joanne Smith, Delta’s chief people officer, in a written statement.

Delta has said new hires will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 unless they qualify for an accommodation. Workers can request accommodation if they have medical conditions that are a contraindication to the vaccine or if they have sincerely held religious beliefs that prohibit taking the vaccine.

The airline is bringing about 200 former reservations agents on by the end of July as short-term contractors, while it hires 1,300 new agents it plans to have trained by fall.

Delta is also contracting with a travel agency to help with customer service messaging, and is hoping technology will help tackle some customer service needs. The airline has urged customers to use its website and app instead of calling if they don’t need urgent assistance.

About 1,300 flight attendants are returning to the air in October after taking leaves of absence, and the airline is bringing on more than 1,600 flight attendants who were in training or had conditional job offers before the pandemic disrupted plans. On Monday, Delta said it will hire 1,000 pilots by next summer.

The company is also hiring more than 3,000 airport customer service and cargo workers. It’s looking for another 1,200 people to help with enhanced cleaning at its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit and Salt Lake City and to help with wheelchair staffing and other services.