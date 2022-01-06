Some regional airlines still canceling flights

Thursday, SkyWest had canceled 10% of its schedule, or more than 230 flights, by midday.

That came after it canceled 15% of its schedule, or nearly 350 flights, on Wednesday and had a string of prior cancellations.

Meanwhile, Delta managed to reduce its cancellations from hundreds a day over the holidays to about 1% of its flights Thursday, according to FlightAware.com.

But there’s no sign of immediate relief for SkyWest.

SkyWest said this week that it “continues to see operational impacts due to a surge in COVID cases, quarantines and additional staffing challenges exacerbated by winter weather.”

“Given the ongoing surge in COVID cases and related sick calls,” the statement continued, “we’ve been working with each of our major partners to proactively reduce our January schedules for the remainder of the month to ensure we’re able to adequately staff our remaining flying as we work to recover in the coming weeks.”

Delta said its operations team is working with SkyWest and is still assessing what the impact will be.

Some other regional carriers have also had high cancellation rates this week. Short flights operated by regional carriers can be even more affected by bad weather.

What’s more, regional carriers also have struggled to hire enough pilots for years. Their pilots are often poached by major airlines that pay more. That’s only increased since larger airlines pushed their employees to take early retirements in 2020 during pandemic cutbacks and are now staffing up again, according to Regional Airline Association CEO Faye Malarkey Black.

That leaves regional carriers to fill vacancies relying on new pilots. That pipeline has slowed significantly amid the pandemic, as would-be pilot trainees were deterred by restrictions on flight school operations early in the pandemic and the high cost of flight training in general, Black added. “That is the definition of a perfect storm,” according to Black.

And even for major carriers like Delta that are normalizing operations after mass cancellations during the peak holiday travel period, more disruptions could be in store, depending on the weather and the surging coronavirus.