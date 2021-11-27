Delta saw spike in employees withdrawing 401(k) funds during pandemic

A PriceWaterhouseCoopers survey this year showed that nearly two-thirds of full-time employees said their financial stress has increased since the start of the pandemic. Of those people, 45% said finances have been a distraction at work.

About 24% of employers surveyed by the Society for Human Resources Management this year offer financial coaching, a perk more are taking advantage of since the start of the pandemic.

Industry group Airlines for America called the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting 60% drop in air travel last year “unprecedented and debilitating,” with a “staggering” impact on airlines and their employees.

Bastian said the coaches, whose services are free to Delta employees, are “non-judgmental” and skilled in helping people.

While Delta restored full pay this year, many employees are still taking a financial hit. In pre-COVID-19 days, workers enjoyed generous profit sharing bonuses. The last annual bonus in February 2020 amounted to about two months of pay. But there were no bonuses this year, after the company lost $12.4 billion in 2020. The company expects to lose money in 2021, as well, so employees will again miss out on a profit sharing bonus next February.

Advocates say providing financial coaching isn’t just good for employees. It’s good for companies.

Wage garnishments, payday advances and 401(k) loans are costly to administer.

“Other direct costs of employee financial problems may include theft and embezzlement, absenteeism and spending time on the clock dealing with personal financial problems,” a 2009 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said.

Financial wellness programs can help reduce turnover and increase employee satisfaction, according to Truist head of financial wellness Brian Nelson Ford, who started a company to offer such programs and sold it to SunTrust Bank. And, when companies make financial counselors available, employees feel that their employer cares about them, he said.

“If you poll employees, they will all say they want more money and more time off,” Ford said.

“That’s not always possible for businesses,” he said, but helping workers better manage their money may be.