Delta to restore employees to full pay, hours

“Based on this progress, we plan to return all of our merit and hourly ground employees to full schedules effective Jan. 1, 2021,” he wrote.

Some air travel has returned, but passenger volumes remain more than 60% below 2019 levels on many days, according to Transportation Security Administration figures.

Last month, the airline’s pilots agreed to pay cuts of up to 5% to avoid furloughs. In addition to buyouts and early retirements, some flight attendants at Delta have shifted to reduced schedules or other work such as catering.

Although the company will no longer impose pay cuts on ground workers and headquarters employees, Bastian said the company still needs employees to volunteer for unpaid leaves for the foreseeable future, and it will have details soon for employees to take leave in 2021.

Separately, he said Delta has put nearly 700 passengers on its no-fly list for refusing to comply with policies requiring masks on planes.