At mid-year 2023, here’s Georgia largest job recruitment announcements

Georgia officials have landed several gigantic projects promising billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs during the first half of 2023.

Clean energy and the electric vehicle sector continue to lead the pack, with companies clustering around Georgia’s hefty pipeline of large EV factories and suppliers. But the state has announced massive projects across multiple industries, from logistics to life sciences. On Tuesday, during the lauded Paris Air Show, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced aircraft and helicopter engine company Pratt & Whitney will expand its Columbus operations, a $206 million project that is expected to spur 400 additional jobs.

Here are some of the other largest job recruitment announcements so far this year:

Qcells expansion

Solar panel manufacturer Qcells announced plans in January to expand its current factory in Dalton and break ground on a new facility near Cartersville. In announcing the $2.5 billion manufacturing expansion, Qcells also said it would add 2,500 jobs in Georgia. In April, Vice President Kamala Harris toured the Dalton plant and announced a historic order for millions of Peach State-built panels through a partnership with Summit Ridge Energy.

Anovion Technologies

Anovion Technologies, the largest synthetic graphite production company in North America, announced it plans to build an $800 million factory in Bainbridge. The startup’s factory, which is expected to span 1.5 million square feet, will employ more than 400 workers.

Hyundai suppliers

More than half a dozen automobile parts suppliers announced factories near Hyundai Motor Group’s future $5.54 billion electric vehicle factory near Savannah, also known as Hyundai Metaplant. The eight largest suppliers pursuing factories to feed Hyundai’s plant combine for about $2 billion in investment and 2,600 promised jobs.

Anderson Corp.

Anderson Corp., a maker of energy-efficient replacement windows and doors, announced a $420 million assembly plant in Henry County. The project, which is the largest corporate investment in the history of Henry County and the city of Locust Grove, will employ 900 workers.

Admares

Admares, a Finland-based building manufacturer, announced a $750 million facility in Waycross. The company specializes in mass production of buildings and houses and expects the factory to employ more than 1,400 workers.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, the national wholesale club and member’s only retail store, announced a $142 million distribution center in Lithia Springs, about 15 miles west of Atlanta. The facility, which will employ 600 workers, is expected to bolster the company’s supply chain capabilities across Georgia and the southeast.

Meissner

Medical company Meissner announced a nearly $250 million campus in Athens-Clarke County, which will employ more than 1,700 workers. The company specializes in microfiltration and pharmaceutical products, and its new campus will feature laboratories, research and development areas, offices and cleanroom facilities.