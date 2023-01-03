Window manufacturer Andersen plans factory near Atlanta, jobs for 900

Explore Hyundai factory groundbreaking highlights EV promise and challenges

Georgia has seen a surge in manufacturing announcements, many of them in the electric vehicle or battery sectors. But homebuilding and home-improvement are other sectors in which Georgia has seen growth, and the state is a global leader in flooring.

The Henry County factory, to be in The Cubes at Locust Grove, will be Andersen’s first manufacturing plant in Georgia, joining a distribution facility in Douglasville.

“With a strong labor force, favorable business environment, and accessible transportation; the state of Georgia, Henry County, and the city of Locust Grove in particular, (are) a great place to do business,” Chris Galvin, Andersen president and chief operating officer, said in the release.

Henry has seen a boom in warehouses and distribution facilities since the depths of the Great Recession.

“This project not only represents the largest single investment by a company in our community’s history, but also opportunities for our citizens who are interested in advanced manufacturing positions,” Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said in the release. Andersen, she said, will serve as an “anchor” for a new I-75 interchange at Bethlehem Road.