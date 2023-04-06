BreakingNews
VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit
VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Deal for millions of Peach State-built panels to be key part of visit to expanding Qcells plant in Dalton

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit an expanding solar panel factory in northwest Georgia this afternoon where it is expected she will announce an order for millions of Peach State-built panels as she touts how federal climate and economic efforts are combining to create jobs in rural areas.

Harris will tour the Qcells plant in Dalton, one of two northwest Georgia locations where the South Korean company is expanding its solar panel production. The Qcells’ Dalton expansion and a new facility in Bartow County, combined, represent the largest ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in U.S. history, company leaders and elected officials say.

The $2.5 billion expansion, which will result in 2,500 additional jobs, is the type of investment Harris and the White House are highlighting to promote President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda ahead of a likely 2024 re-election campaign.

In Dalton, Harris is expected to announce a historic commitment from Qcells and Virginia-based commercial solar company Summit Ridge Energy to deploy 1.2 gigawatts of community solar power, which is enough electricity to power 140,000 homes and businesses. Senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of Harris’ visit, said it’s the largest community solar purchase in U.S. history.

The announcement will be among the vice president’s expected remarks on how the administration has helped grow jobs, strengthen the economy, address climate change, boost infrastructure spending and encourage domestic manufacturing. Biden was in Minnesota on Monday to trumpet how those policies have breathed new life into blue-collar communities. Dalton is also a manufacturing hub in a deep-red corner of Georgia.

Biden won Georgia in 2020 by about 12,000 votes, and Georgia is expected to be a key battleground again in 2024.

The Peach State has become a leader across the clean tech sector, especially in the solar panel and electric vehicle industries. Hyundai Motor Group, Rivian, SK Innovation, Freyr Battery and Qcells are among the EV and clean tech manufacturers that announced billion-dollar facilities across Georgia over the past few years. Kia, a subsidiary of Hyundai, announced Wednesday it will manufacture a new electric SUV at its existing West Point factory, starting in 2024.

“Georgia is ground zero for building a clean energy economy and building industries of the future,” Biden said in a statement following Kia’s announcement. “Our investments in America are creating good-paying jobs, unleashing private sector investments, and producing products Made in Georgia and Made in America.”

High-ranking state Republicans and Democrats have each claimed credit for Georgia’s clean energy manufacturing surge. The Democrats’ signature health and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act included historic investments to fight climate change and promote domestic clean tech manufacturing. It also included legislation championed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, known as the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, that is intended to boost solar panel production.

“Working closely alongside Qcells, my solar manufacturing law continues to expand opportunity in Georgia and nationwide,” Ossoff said in a statement. “This new partnership will help deploy Georgia-made solar technology across the country.”

Simultaneously, the state and local governments have aggressively incentivized clean technology companies with billions of dollars in tax abatements, job tax credits and free infrastructure.

Harris’ visit to Dalton will be her second visit to Georgia this year.

The commitment from Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy requires them to build 2.5 million solar panels, which senior administration officials said is roughly eight months’ worth of output from Qcells’ current Dalton facility. The bulk of those panels will be installed in projects in Illinois, Maryland and Maine, but specific projects are still being assessed.

— This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

