VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit

Biden won Georgia in 2020 by about 12,000 votes, and Georgia is expected to be a key battleground again in 2024.

The Peach State has become a leader across the clean tech sector, especially in the solar panel and electric vehicle industries. Hyundai Motor Group, Rivian, SK Innovation, Freyr Battery and Qcells are among the EV and clean tech manufacturers that announced billion-dollar facilities across Georgia over the past few years. Kia, a subsidiary of Hyundai, announced Wednesday it will manufacture a new electric SUV at its existing West Point factory, starting in 2024.

“Georgia is ground zero for building a clean energy economy and building industries of the future,” Biden said in a statement following Kia’s announcement. “Our investments in America are creating good-paying jobs, unleashing private sector investments, and producing products Made in Georgia and Made in America.”

High-ranking state Republicans and Democrats have each claimed credit for Georgia’s clean energy manufacturing surge. The Democrats’ signature health and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act included historic investments to fight climate change and promote domestic clean tech manufacturing. It also included legislation championed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, known as the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, that is intended to boost solar panel production.

“Working closely alongside Qcells, my solar manufacturing law continues to expand opportunity in Georgia and nationwide,” Ossoff said in a statement. “This new partnership will help deploy Georgia-made solar technology across the country.”

Simultaneously, the state and local governments have aggressively incentivized clean technology companies with billions of dollars in tax abatements, job tax credits and free infrastructure.

Harris’ visit to Dalton will be her second visit to Georgia this year.

The commitment from Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy requires them to build 2.5 million solar panels, which senior administration officials said is roughly eight months’ worth of output from Qcells’ current Dalton facility. The bulk of those panels will be installed in projects in Illinois, Maryland and Maine, but specific projects are still being assessed.

