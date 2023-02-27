New Sam’s Club fulfillment center to create 600 jobs in metro Atlanta

Sam’s Club announced Monday it will open a new distribution center about 15 miles west of Atlanta, which will employ 600 workers.
The national wholesale club and member’s only retail store will open the $142 million facility at 1000 Douglas Hill Rd. in Lithia Springs, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Sam’s Club officials said the new center will help bolster the company’s supply chain capabilities across Georgia and the southeast.
“We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation,” Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer of Sam’s Club, said in the release. “This location is a great step in that direction. This investment is critical to deliver to our members with speed and provide an overall great experience.”
Arkansas-based Sam’s Club is a subsidiary of Walmart, which employs more than 66,000 workers across Georgia, the release said. It’s unclear if the state offered any discretionary incentives for the new distribution center. An expected opening date was not provided.
Kemp touted the state’s highway infrastructure for the jobs announcement.
“Georgia’s reliable infrastructure enables companies and consumers alike to reach markets across our state, nation, and world, bringing opportunities to hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state” Kemp said in the release. “Sam’s Club is a valued partner in that ever-growing field of opportunity, and we’re excited to see the impact these new jobs will have on Douglas County.”
