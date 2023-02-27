New Sam’s Club fulfillment center to create 600 jobs in metro Atlanta

The national wholesale club and member’s only retail store will open the $142 million facility at 1000 Douglas Hill Rd. in Lithia Springs, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Sam’s Club officials said the new center will help bolster the company’s supply chain capabilities across Georgia and the southeast.

“We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation,” Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer of Sam’s Club, said in the release. “This location is a great step in that direction. This investment is critical to deliver to our members with speed and provide an overall great experience.”