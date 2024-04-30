As US campus protests spread, Blinken presses cease-fire talks in Israel

As campus protests continue to spread in Georgia and throughout the United States, cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gathering steam.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Israel later Tuesday to advance the truce talks — which appear to be one of the most serious rounds of negotiations between Israel and Hamas since the war began. The deal is meant to free hostages, bring some relief to the population and avert an Israeli offensive into Rafah and the potential harm to civilians there.
“The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office. “We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate Hamas’ battalions there — with or without a deal, to achieve the total victory.”
The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.
The war in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.
