A.M. ATL: Sorting out metro Atlanta’s mail migraine

Morning, y’all! Temperatures will climb past 80 degrees this afternoon. But watch out for isolated storms, too.

Today’s newsletter shares details on tuition hikes across the state university system, what Georgia Power’s latest move means for your wallet and the Hawks trying to work their way into the NBA playoffs. Plus a guide to the upcoming Atlanta Film Festival.

But first: Let’s talk about the U.S. Postal Service, shall we?

***

POST OFFICE PURGATORY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

You know it, I know it, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle know it: Mail service in most of metro Atlanta stinks right now.

But just how bad does it stink? And why? And, like ... will it get better? U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and others put Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in front of a congressional committee Tuesday to try and get answers.

Read the full story here. In the meantime, a quick rundown.

How bad is it? This statement from the chairman of a postal service regulatory commission sums it up pretty nicely: “Individual letters and cards mailed within the Atlanta area, which should arrive in a generous two-day window, met that standard only 16% of the time in March.”

Ossoff later said first-class mail is delivered on time only about 36% of the time.

“I have constituents with prescriptions that aren’t being delivered,” Ossoff said. “I’ve got constituents who can’t pay their rent and their mortgages. I’ve got businesses who aren’t able to ship products or receive supplies.”

Why is it so bad? The answer lies with the post office’s regional distribution center in Palmetto, on the far southern end of Fulton County. Restructuring and an effort to modernize operations mean 2,000 employees from other locations are transitioning to the larger facility, DeJoy said.

Those workers are moving in strictly defined phases, the postmaster said, and USPS is still streamlining truck schedules and beefing up staff elsewhere. He claimed the Palmetto facility has already transitioned from processing packages by hand to clearing “a million a night.”

“We just have to change just about everything we’re doing, which is what we’re embarking on,” DeJoy said, “But I think it will be more reliable in terms of our service and flexibility.”

When will it not be bad? DeJoy, a Trump-era appointee, said the Atlanta area will enjoy “probably the best service” in the country in “the long run.” He put that at about 60 days.

Ossoff was not impressed: “You’ve got weeks, not months, to fix this. And if you don’t fix it — 36% on-time delivery — I don’t think you’re fit for this job.”

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

***

DID YOU HEAR?

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s Board of Regents voted to raise tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities for the first time since 2019. Starting this fall, in-state students will pay 2.5% more.

Officials said rising costs for food, technology, utilities, insurance and salaries necessitated the increases.

» Carr defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan

***

TRUMPWORLD

» Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said he looked into allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the 2020 election but decided against seeking charges against former President Donald Trump and others.

» A watchdog agency, meanwhile, is investigating an Atlanta lawyer hoping to run in next month’s election against Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who’s overseeing the Fulton County election interference case.

» And in New York, the first seven jurors in Trump’s hush money trial are now seated. Eleven more to go.

***

SCHOOL SETTLEMENT

A Floyd County judge awarded $345 million to 20 men who say they were sexually abused while students of the Darlington School in Rome. The alleged abuser worked at the school from 1974-1994.

***

POWER PLAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Utility regulators gave Georgia Power the green light to add more fossil-fueled power and battery storage to its repertoire.

That could ultimately mean a roughly $3 decrease in your monthly electric bill, but there’s no guarantee.

By the time an unrelated series of rate hikes takes full effect early next year, the average residential bill will have increased by $38 since 2023.

***

HAWKS ON THE HUNT

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

The Hawks begin their quest for the playoffs tonight, traveling to Chicago to take on the Bulls (9:30 p.m. on ESPN). If they win, they’ll play Friday against the loser (yes, the loser) of tonight’s Heat-76ers game with a postseason berth on the line.

Star guard Trae Young needs to be special for the Hawks to have any hope, the AJC’s Michael Cunningham writes.

More sports highlights:

Reynaldo López pitched well again and the Braves beat the Astros, 6-2. But they did so without second baseman Ozzie Albies, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured big toe.

With the NFL Draft looming next week, the league investigation into possible tampering by the Falcons is still pending.

Columnist Ken Suguira says interest in a new Atlanta-area hockey franchise is stronger than you think.

***

PARTY FOUL?

On Tybee Island, preparations for this weekend’s Orange Crush beach party are underway — and tensions are rising as government officials squabble over crowd control measures.

***

RADIO PSA

A pair of local radio stations recently swapped signals: hip-hop station the Beat is now at 96.1 FM, while top 40 station Power moved to 105.3.

***

FILM BUFFS, UNITE

The 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival kicks off next week at the Plaza and Tara theatres. The AJC’s Felicia Feaster has your guide to an event full of fascinating documentaries — and one “delightful and wise geriatric caper film.”

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Co-working company Switchyards plots huge expansion of clubs

» Future, Metro Boomin announce tour with Atlanta stop

» Urban Tree Cidery to close its tasting room after eight years

» 3 bystanders injured during shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

» Norcross-area micro-transit set to begin in September

***

ON THIS DATE

April 17, 1964

Three Gwinnett County law enforcement officers were found killed in what the local police chief called “the greatest tragedy we’ve ever had.” Authorities believe Jerry Everett, Ralph Davis and Jesse Gravitt stumbled upon a group of car thieves on a secluded dirt road near Norcross.

As a way to cope with the loss, Everett’s brothers began playing music together at their home in Suwanee. Thus was born Everett’s Music Barn, which remains a staple in the national bluegrass scene decades later.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC

The AJC’s Riley Bunch captured former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin at the kickoff event for the city’s new women’s council. The group of high-profile female leaders aims to address issues affecting women in the city.

***

ONE MORE THING

A few years back, workers at a Cobb County office park decided to care for four feline friends living in the area. Now they’re moving — and looking for someone to adopt the cats. Might you be that someone?

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.