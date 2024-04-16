Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year

Tuition had not risen since a 2.5% increase in fall 2019, except at Middle Georgia State University. Students there will see another increase this fall, along with the other 25 state campuses.

In addition to the 2.5% rise for in-state tuition, students from outside Georgia will pay 5% more. The regents also established a new tuition tier for foreign students, setting it 2% above what out-of-state students pay.

The fall 2024 semester tuition at Georgia State University, which has higher enrollment than any school in the system with about 50,000 students from every state and 150 countries, will be $4,590 for full-time, in-state students and $14,700 for out-of-state students. Foreign students will pay $14,970. For students at the University of Georgia, the state’s flagship campus, it will be $5,017 in-state, $15,136 out-of-state and $15,424 out-of-country. Students at Georgia Tech, with its highly ranked engineering school, will be charged $5,256 in-state, $16,469 out-of-state and $16,783 out-of-country.

Online students at 20 institutions will see higher fees, too. Those had been waived at many campuses but will now be set at the cost of technology plus half the amount that in-person students pay.

Tracey Cook, the University System of Georgia’s chief financial officer, said rising costs for food, technology, utilities, insurance and salaries necessitated these increases.

“We must at times increase tuition to maintain a consistent standard of quality,” she said. Perdue said after the regents approved the increases that anyone who goes to a grocery store, a gas station or a restaurant knows that prices have been rising.

The University System is committed to doing more with less, he said, “but at some point, you do less with less.”

System officials credited state leaders with a budget boost for next year. Lawmakers approved about $200 million more in state funding before winding down their annual year legislative session last month.

Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet signed the budget, but the version approved by the General Assembly wasn’t very different from what he’d proposed.

Among the biggest line items: restoring the $66 million lawmakers cut last year.

The regents maintained their half-decade waiver on admissions testing at all but the most rigorous campuses, after relaxing the requirement in 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only those seeking admission to the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia College & State University will still have to submit scores this fall.

Perdue said that with enrollment recovering, it was important to send a “signal” about the test-optional stance at most of the state’s campuses. “I think this is currently the wise thing to do,” he said.

However, he also said he’d talked with the presidents of several “R1 and R2″ campuses, including Georgia State University and Kennesaw State University, about resuming testing .

“They feel like with a two-year runway in the academic year of ‘26 they would be prepared to go back to academic testing,” Perdue said. He said the best predictor of academic success is a combination of test scores and grade-point averages, adding that some are suspicious about the GPAs they’ve been seeing.

“I think there’s some concern, over the desire for HOPE scholarship and others, that we’re seeing some grade inflation in the state,” Perdue said.

Many academic institutions nationwide dropped their testing requirements during the pandemic, including Ivy League universities, such as Harvard. But Harvard recently reinstated the requirement, following peer institutions, including Yale.

More than 1,800 schools will remain test optional in the fall, the National Center for Fair & Open Testing announced last week. Last year, the group tallied 2,000 colleges and universities in that category.

Some, including the ACT, argue that test scores can be an economic leveler in the admissions process. Without testing, they say, recommendation letters and other components of an application weigh more heavily, and students from wealthier households can afford consultants to help with those elements.

But FairTest dismisses such assertions, saying testing organizations have a vested interest in selling their services.

Meanwhile, scores have been dropping amid rising GPAs. Last fall, the College Board reported that Georgia’s high schools last spring generally did worse on the SAT than their peers in the class of 2022, perhaps a lingering impact of the pandemic.

Tuition increases

The cost for tuition and fees at Georgia’s public colleges and universities will increase for the upcoming school year. Here are semester tuition rates for full-time students at some of the state’s colleges.

School: in-state students; out-of-state students; out-of-country students

Atlanta Metropolitan State College: $1,605; $6,075; $6,195

Clayton State University: $2,610; $9,705; $9,885

Georgia Gwinnett College: $2,055; $7,875; $8,025

Georgia State University: $4,590; $14,700; $14,970

Georgia Tech: $5,256; $16,469; $16,783

Georgia Southern University: $2,805; $10,125; $10,320

Kennesaw State University: $2,850; $10,305; $10,500

University of Georgia: $5,017; $15,136; $15,424

University of West Georgia: $2,805; $10,125; $10,320

Source: University System of Georgia