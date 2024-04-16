“It’s a big facility that we opened up,” DeJoy said.

“You knew it was gonna be hard and complicated, right?” Ossoff asked.

DeJoy said he was aware, and that was why the transition was phased in over several months.

“We’re gonna fix it,” he said. “I think we’ll get to where we need to be in about 60 days.”

Ossoff fired back, asking, “Do you think that one of your private-sector competitors would have rolled out a new system that would reduce on-time delivery to 36% and then say it’s going to take months to fix it?”

“I have constituents with prescriptions that aren’t being delivered,” he added. “I’ve got constituents who can’t pay their rent and their mortgages. I’ve got businesses who aren’t able to ship products or receive supplies. I wrote you on March 14. Did you get my letter?”

DeJoy said he had not read the senator’s letter, which asked two questions: What update can be provided in the effort to remedy the ongoing postal delays, and how is USPS communicating with customers about delayed or lost packages within metro Atlanta?

“You should personally read letters from members of the U.S. Senate committee that oversees your operations, particularly where you are failing abysmally to fulfill your core mission,” Ossoff scolded DeJoy before clarifying that he was not referring to postal workers.

“I think postal workers are out there every single day working their hearts out to deliver the mail on time,” he said. “But if they don’t have the infrastructure and the management ... to make a transition like this without drastically impairing the core function of the Postal Service, everyone in my state is losing.”

The senator then asked what specific steps would be taken to remedy the situation and how long it will take.

DeJoy said they are working to beef up staffing at the sites that saw employee transfers and are streamlining truck schedules.

“The team is working, working very hard, and I can assure you that in the long run, you will have the, probably the best service,” he said.

“The long run is too long. You’ve got weeks, not months to fix this, and if you don’t fix it — 36% on-time delivery — I don’t think you’re fit for this job,” Ossoff said, yielding the rest of his time.

[11:45 a.m.]: Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said his state has a number of postal facilities that will soon undergo the same changes and upgrades that metro Atlanta’s Palmetto facility is experiencing.

“I know you’ve said over and over again, ‘Give us a little bit more time, this service will get better,’” Lankford said. “Is (there) an expectation that every one of these locations will see a decline and then it will increase as far as the delivery time period?”

DeJoy said he did expect that there will be an initial slowdown, but that he is optimistic that service will improve once upgrades are made.

“We just have to change just about everything we’re doing,” he said, “which is what we’re embarking on. But I think it will be more reliable in terms of our service and flexibility.”

[11:15 a.m.]: Senate committee Chairman Gary Peters of Michigan questioned DeJoy over the changes made to USPS facilities in Atlanta and in Richmond, Virginia. He noted that service declined in both cities, as Kubayanda pointed out, and that cost savings did not actually happen.

“My question for you, sir, is, given the service delays and increased cost, is the postal service still moving forward with these planned network changes?” Peters asked. “And you think it’s prudent, now, to perhaps try to evaluate exactly what happened in these two locations to make any changes that may be necessary before you continue to roll it out on a nationwide basis?”

DeJoy explained that they have made changes in line with what is allowed within their budget.

“We have reorganized, we have committed additional resources,” he said, explaining that he is “very sensitive to (the disruptions) and have stopped many initiatives.”

But he touted the successes, too. For example, in Atlanta, he said, the Palmetto facility went from processing packages by hand to having the ability to process “a million a night.”

“Those two plants in Richmond in Atlanta, and the whole Georgia area, will be the finest running plants of the organization very shortly,” DeJoy said. “We have to allow time to transition.”

[10:30 a.m.]: “I guess that you recognize that our pursuit of long-term viability should have begun over a decade earlier,” DeJoy said.

The damage caused by a failure to modernize the USPS infrastructure has been self-destructive, he said.

“As a result, the road to success will not be a straight and easy path,” DeJoy said. Rather, he explained, it will be a series of struggles “that won’t be comfortable at times.”

Part of that struggle, Martinez detailed, is what he called a number of “uncontrollable factors” that resulted in the sizable gap in income for the USPS during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, resulting in billions in losses.

Kubayanda explained how USPS service quality in Georgia, Virginia and Texas continues to decline.

“Individual letters and cards mailed within the Atlanta area, which should arrive in a generous two-day window, met that standard only 16% of the time in March,” Kubayanda said.

The commission provides transparency and accountability of the USPS and found “alarming” issues with service performance, finances and efficiency, he said.

USPS is “moving in the wrong direction” in those areas, Kubayanda said. “These findings should raise concerns now with the election scheduled for this fall and mail ballots expected to play a role,” he added.

[ORIGINAL ARTICLE]: The U.S. Senate will discuss postal service woes tormenting metro Atlantans at a committee hearing Tuesday.

The hearing comes after U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff sent letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, demanding answers about the mail delays at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto. Some USPS customers have reported week-long delays.

Watch live video below:

Explore USPS mail delivery delays causing frustration among metro Atlanta residents

“The timely delivery of mail across the nation is a vital public service,” one letter read. “I urge you to expeditiously investigate the reported delays across the metro Atlanta area and to take any necessary and appropriate actions to ameliorate any issues.”

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing starts at 10 a.m. on Capitol Hill. DeJoy will be present.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.