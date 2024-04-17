3 bystanders injured during shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

The incident began after two groups of people opened fire in a parking lot, officials confirmed.

“All three victims appear not to be related to either of the two groups involved,” according to police.

Surveillance footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed several people discharging their firearms at the gas station. It also appears to show at least three people shooting from a black car.

Several vehicles were hit in the process, and bystanders could be seen attempting to take cover, the video reveals.

No information was provided on what led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.