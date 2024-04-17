3 bystanders injured during shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

A shootout in a DeKalb County parking lot left three bystanders injured Tuesday evening, police said.
The gunfire occurred in the 2000 block of Candler Road near a Circle K gas station around 8:20 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found two men, ages 32 and 44, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
A 39-year-old man was also grazed by a bullet, but was not taken to a hospital, police added.
The incident began after two groups of people opened fire in a parking lot, officials confirmed.
“All three victims appear not to be related to either of the two groups involved,” according to police.
Surveillance footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed several people discharging their firearms at the gas station. It also appears to show at least three people shooting from a black car.
Several vehicles were hit in the process, and bystanders could be seen attempting to take cover, the video reveals.
No information was provided on what led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
