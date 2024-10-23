A.M. ATL: 🏀 Hello again, Hawks

Morning, y’all, and happy, happy Hump Day. Temperatures should creep into the lower 80s later on.

Today’s jampacked newsletter includes intel on Gov. Brian Kemp’s newest tax refund proposal, plus notable court rulings against the State Election Board and in favor of Young Thug attorney Brian Steel. A glimmer of hope for the deeply endangered right whale, too.

But first: It’s time for basketball! And a little more soccer.

***

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Atlanta United shocked Montreal (and maybe themselves!) on Tuesday, winning a dramatic MLS playoff match on penalty kicks.

They advance to a best-of-three series against Miami, which starts Friday.

But tonight? Tonight, Hawks basketball is Frank Costanza: back in the kitchen, baby, and ready to cook.

The local NBA squad enjoyed an eventful offseason, with questions about star guard Trae Young, the departure of counterpart Dejounte Murray and an improbable No. 1 draft pick that produced versatile French big man Zaccharie Risacher (pronounced REE-zah-SHAY).

So ahead of tonight’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena, we asked inimitable AJC beat writer Lauren Williams to offer some insight.

What’s your read on Zaccharie Risacher? How ready is he? And what’s he like?

The Hawks have definitely picked a player with a lot of potential. Their top overall pick has the poise, work ethic and perspective to succeed in the NBA. It’s important to remember he only turned 19 in April.

What’s the pie-in-the-sky, everyone-stays-mostly-healthy outlook for this team?

The Hawks have a young but competitive team. It’s hard to gauge where the Hawks could end up at the end of the season but as of now, their ceiling could be a 6th seed (in the playoffs) if other teams fall on hard times. But realistically the ceiling is likely a 7th seed.

Any other big offseason changes folks show know about (or be reminded of)?

The Hawks locked in Jalen Johnson for at least the next five years! That’s huge. Signing Johnson to an extension at the buzzer on Oct. 21 and their signings of bigger and lengthier players shows their commitment building the right team around Trae Young.

I also asked Lauren what songs she’d like to hear rapper Gucci Mane perform during tonight’s halftime show. She pointed to “Wake Up in the Sky” and “Brand New” as musts.

And while the latter title may not exactly apply to the Hawks, they’re certainly hoping for a fresh start.

Tune it tonight’s game at 7:30 on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (the former Bally Sports). And make sure you’re following @WilliamsLaurenL for the latest all season long.

***

REFUND REDUX

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday proposed a new $1 billion tax refund for Georgians, citing the state’s giant surplus. What it would mean for you, if and when it passes the legislature early next year:

Maximum state tax refunds of $250 for single residents; $375 for those filing as heads of households; and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

***

ELECTION WATCH

The Georgia Supreme Court rejected legal efforts led by the state GOP and the Republican National Committee to restore last-minute changes to election processes.

The changes in question included an election night hand count of ballots and a “reasonable inquiry” requirement before county officials certify results.

***

OFF THE HOOK

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Brian Steel, the attorney representing rapper Young Thug in his Fulton County racketeering trial, heard back from the Georgia Supreme Court, too — and it reversed his previously imposed contempt order.

The order, which could’ve forced Steel to spend 10 weekends in jail, dates back to a secret meeting involving Judge Ural Glanville and a key witness in the court case against the rapper (whose Buckhead home is now for sale, by the way).

Meanwhile, in Barrow County: The teen charged in last month’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.

***

CITY HALL CHECK-IN

» Atlanta City Council approved issuing $120 million in bonds to cover repaving, sidewalks and other street improvements downtown. Targeted completion date: before the 2026 World Cup.

» Columnist Bill Torpy weighs in on the turmoil surrounding Atlanta’s corruption-sniffing inspector general, saying she’s merely trying to do her job.

***

SAPELO SORROW

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

As Sapelo Island’s Gullah Geechee residents quietly mourn following the gangway collapse that claimed seven lives, noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced he’s representing the families of several victims.

While Crump called for a federal probe, the state Department of Natural Resources said a special team of investigators are looking into the incident.

***

SPOOKY SPIRITS

Yesterday we brought you kid-friendly recipes for homemade Halloween candy. Today it’s a guide to Halloween-themed cocktails at bars and restaurants around Atlanta.

At least four of them involve fake eyeballs, photos of which seemed like a little much without consent this early in the morning. But click away, guys and ghouls!

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Lockheed Martin in Marietta to build ‘hurricane hunter’ aircraft for NOAA

» Ex-insurance commissioner John Oxendine surrenders law license

» Know Your Stuff: Why buying a home is harder than ever

» Empty Midtown office tower lands its first tenant

» Georgia HBCUs enhance security as homecoming season heats up

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 23, 1962

The Atlanta Constitution ran a rather cinematic-looking photo of folks gathered outside a downtown department store watching TV — while President John F. Kennedy announced a still-standing economic embargo of Cuba.

Those watching, of course, were probably a tad more concerned with the underlying cause: a nuclear standoff with the Soviet Union.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

AJC contributor Jenni Girtman recently captured Ash Parker, a local real estate executive who takes Halloween very seriously, doing his best Beetlejuice impression.

***

ONE MORE THING

North American right whales, which are known to frequent Georgia’s coast, remain on the brink of extinction — but officials say their population saw a slight uptick last year!

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.