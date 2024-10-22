Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules
Georgia HBCUs enhance security as homecoming season heats up

A deadly shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, on campus at Albany State University, one of three historically Black universities in the University System of Georgia, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)

A deadly shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, on campus at Albany State University, one of three historically Black universities in the University System of Georgia, officials said.
By
49 minutes ago

While homecoming is a festive event for college students looking to party and alumni returning to reminisce around a football game, the deadly shooting last weekend at Albany State University was a stark reminder that the festivities can sometimes be ruined by violence.

Morehouse College, Spelman College and Savannah State University all announced security enhancements as they each head toward their homecoming weekends.

Last Saturday, 19-year-old De’Morion Tayshawn Daniels was shot and killed on the campus of ASU during a homecoming concert. Daniels is from Newnan and was not an ASU student, the GBI said.

A sign announcing homecoming week hangs at Spelman College on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Morehouse College, Spelman College and Savannah State University all announced security enhancements as they each head toward their homecoming weekends. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC 2022)

In a joint statement regarding “SpelHouse,” officials from Morehouse and Spelman said along with their campus police departments that they would be working with sister organizations at Clark Atlanta University, the Morehouse School of Medicine, the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office “to produce another safe and happy homecoming.”

“Our top priority is the well-being of our students, employees, alumni, and our campuses’ guests. We have made significant, proactive investments in preventative measures to protect our community and uphold the SpelHouse legacy,” the statement read, while not being specific on any upgrades or changes. “This year, we have secured law enforcement in the hundreds, created secure entry and exit points for paid attendees.”

In a joint statement regarding “SpelHouse,” officials from Morehouse and Spelman said along with their campus police departments that they would be working with sister organizations “to produce another safe and happy homecoming.” (WSB-TV)

Along with graduation, Black college homecomings are often the biggest events on campus annually. Last weekend at Clark Atlanta University, close to 15,000 people purchased tickets to the football game against Miles College. But the campus was filled with at least 10,000 more people who didn’t buy tickets and were content to walk around, shop at vendor tents, tailgate and go to parties.

At Savannah State, the school outlined a series of security enhancements for the weekend, including the use of airport-style metal detectors at all entry points, bag checks, as well as the use of K-9 units. A clear bag policy will also be in place. The university’s homecoming activities include a parade, a celebration at Savannah City Hall and a pep rally.

“Safety is our top priority,” school officials said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to create a welcoming environment for all.”

Aside from the death of Daniels, last weekend’s mass shooting at Albany State, the largest HBCU in the state, injured five others.

Officials said three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, including a 13-year-old Albany girl, and two girls, ages 16 and 17, who attend a local high school. A 20-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet, while a 19-year-old girl was injured while trying to get away.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

