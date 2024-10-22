Georgia HBCUs enhance security as homecoming season heats up

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

In a joint statement regarding “SpelHouse,” officials from Morehouse and Spelman said along with their campus police departments that they would be working with sister organizations at Clark Atlanta University, the Morehouse School of Medicine, the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office “to produce another safe and happy homecoming.”

“Our top priority is the well-being of our students, employees, alumni, and our campuses’ guests. We have made significant, proactive investments in preventative measures to protect our community and uphold the SpelHouse legacy,” the statement read, while not being specific on any upgrades or changes. “This year, we have secured law enforcement in the hundreds, created secure entry and exit points for paid attendees.”

Credit: WSB-TV Credit: WSB-TV

Along with graduation, Black college homecomings are often the biggest events on campus annually. Last weekend at Clark Atlanta University, close to 15,000 people purchased tickets to the football game against Miles College. But the campus was filled with at least 10,000 more people who didn’t buy tickets and were content to walk around, shop at vendor tents, tailgate and go to parties.

At Savannah State, the school outlined a series of security enhancements for the weekend, including the use of airport-style metal detectors at all entry points, bag checks, as well as the use of K-9 units. A clear bag policy will also be in place. The university’s homecoming activities include a parade, a celebration at Savannah City Hall and a pep rally.

“Safety is our top priority,” school officials said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to create a welcoming environment for all.”

Aside from the death of Daniels, last weekend’s mass shooting at Albany State, the largest HBCU in the state, injured five others.

Officials said three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, including a 13-year-old Albany girl, and two girls, ages 16 and 17, who attend a local high school. A 20-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet, while a 19-year-old girl was injured while trying to get away.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.